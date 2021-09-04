Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 98 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,874.79. The stock had a trading volume of 992,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,510. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,667.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,384.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

