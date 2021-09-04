Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,855. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $111.39 and a 12-month high of $191.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

