Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 2.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.48% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $20,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,591. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.71.

