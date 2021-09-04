Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,172,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $335.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

