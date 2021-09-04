Corra.Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27,677.00 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for about $5.23 or 0.00010468 BTC on exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $27,677.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 30.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00065182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.00151452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.00190278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.53 or 0.07839089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,801.89 or 0.99705903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.41 or 0.00993840 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

