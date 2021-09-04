Cortex (CTXC) 1-Day Volume Hits $30.42 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 39.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Cortex has a total market cap of $54.16 million and approximately $30.42 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 46.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00122078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.42 or 0.00802069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00048282 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 182,888,012 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.