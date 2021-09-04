Cosmos 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $504.58 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $24.32 or 0.00048383 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and $504.58 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,361.41 or 1.00177309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00074978 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001668 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007937 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.24 or 0.00615130 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 278,635,040 coins and its circulating supply is 220,850,437 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

