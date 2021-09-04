Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 485,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $192,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.35.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $462.55 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $463.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $429.63 and a 200-day moving average of $386.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

