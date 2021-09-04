Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.35.

COST stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.55. 1,303,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,942. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $463.60. The company has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

