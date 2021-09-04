COTI (COTI) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. COTI has a market capitalization of $334.41 million and $172.68 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00138347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00181372 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.46 or 0.07832549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,878.53 or 0.99879714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.69 or 0.00812385 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.