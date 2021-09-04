COVA Reaches Market Cap of $820,356.33 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One COVA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COVA has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $820,356.33 and approximately $21,892.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00122459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.42 or 0.00799665 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

