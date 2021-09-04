Covalent (CQT) Market Capitalization Achieves $62.90 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $62.90 million and $6.71 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00153935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00185486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.74 or 0.07832695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,255.12 or 1.00218621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.62 or 0.00994350 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

