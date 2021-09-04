Cream Finance Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $103.18 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $167.40 or 0.00335980 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00120929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.97 or 0.00800762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00047746 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

CREAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.