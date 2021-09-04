Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $187.50 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $111.39 and a 1 year high of $191.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.