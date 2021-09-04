Creative Planning Buys 356 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS stock opened at $368.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.54.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,901 shares of company stock worth $23,612,619 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

