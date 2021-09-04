Creative Planning Buys 880 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,027 shares of company stock worth $6,263,965. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $398.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.02.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

