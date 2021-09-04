Creative Planning Buys Shares of 104,303 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

IRWD opened at $12.75 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRWD. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

