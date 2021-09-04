Creative Planning Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,908 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

