Creative Planning Has $1.21 Million Holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.10% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAT stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

