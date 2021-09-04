Creative Planning Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $13,170,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,960 shares of company stock valued at $98,390,012 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $366.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.25 and a 200-day moving average of $305.19. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $368.90.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.50.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.