Creative Planning Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Match Group by 114.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Match Group by 64.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

