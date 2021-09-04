Creative Planning Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,956 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

