Creative Planning Has $1.42 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $175.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.79. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

