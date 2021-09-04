Creative Planning Has $1.46 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,455 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,165 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,233,000 after buying an additional 16,120,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,258,000 after buying an additional 343,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,441,000 after buying an additional 105,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

