Creative Planning Invests $1.22 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period.

BSCN stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75.

