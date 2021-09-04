Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,730 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 5,896 shares of company stock worth $414,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

