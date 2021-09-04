Creative Planning Lowers Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,064 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,035 shares of company stock worth $4,707,997 over the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.