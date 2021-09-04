Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $9,402,198.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,409,163.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 703,483 shares of company stock worth $47,160,458 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $59.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $110.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

