Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE:CPB opened at $43.05 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.