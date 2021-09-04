Creative Planning Raises Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 84.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.