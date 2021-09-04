Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,660 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Logitech International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Logitech International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Logitech International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

LOGI stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $66.78 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.09 and a 200 day moving average of $112.69.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

