Creative Planning Sells 1,123 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

Shares of MLM opened at $374.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $391.76. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

