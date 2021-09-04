Creative Planning Sells 14,991 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,991 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

AMETEK stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

