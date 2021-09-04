Creative Planning Sells 22,387 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,387 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $41.47 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.