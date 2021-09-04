Creative Planning Sells 3,546 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,856,185,000 after purchasing an additional 177,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in VeriSign by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,353 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,803,000 after purchasing an additional 193,964 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in VeriSign by 34.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after purchasing an additional 688,880 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,665 shares of company stock worth $4,156,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $220.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.14. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

