Creative Planning Sells 48,868 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,868 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fastly by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after buying an additional 55,959 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Fastly by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Fastly by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fastly by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of FSLY opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $338,264.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 5,406 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $219,970.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,925,538 shares in the company, valued at $241,110,141.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,688 shares of company stock worth $7,433,894. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

