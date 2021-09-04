Creative Planning Sells 62,700 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 146.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SM opened at $19.69 on Friday. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 6.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.