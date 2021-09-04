Creative Planning Sells 6,420 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CGI by 36.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CGI by 90.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in CGI by 6.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after purchasing an additional 493,873 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in CGI by 917.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $92.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $93.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day moving average is $87.00.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

