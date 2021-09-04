Creative Planning Sells 7,673 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Creative Planning lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 1.07% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the first quarter worth $1,808,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWF stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

