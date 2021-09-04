Creative Planning Trims Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $122.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

