Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 410,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 608,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMBF stock opened at $90.93 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $862,448 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

