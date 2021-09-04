CREDIT Market Cap Tops $57,443.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $57,443.00 and approximately $728,850.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CREDIT has traded down 84.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

