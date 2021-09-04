Creditcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.39 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.39 billion and $12.58 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00008482 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,139.19 or 1.00618947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00048931 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00077803 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009257 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001662 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007986 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.84 or 0.00643853 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.