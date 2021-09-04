CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Million

Analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce sales of $4.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $150,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,206.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $907.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.00 million to $928.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $49.98 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRSP. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,527,000 after buying an additional 86,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock opened at $121.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.52. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

