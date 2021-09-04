Critical Analysis: Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) versus Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN)

Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexeon MedSystems and Zynex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zynex $80.12 million 5.72 $9.07 million $0.26 50.69

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Nexeon MedSystems.

Risk & Volatility

Nexeon MedSystems has a beta of 9.96, meaning that its share price is 896% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of Nexeon MedSystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nexeon MedSystems and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nexeon MedSystems and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexeon MedSystems 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75

Zynex has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.33%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Nexeon MedSystems.

Summary

Zynex beats Nexeon MedSystems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexeon MedSystems Company Profile

Nexeon MedSystems, Inc. is a medical device company, which focuses on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform has the potential to provide treatment to patients in several established neurostimulator markets including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other emerging neurostimulator markets. The company was founded by Mark C. Bates and Ralph L. Ballard, III in 2005 and is headquartered in Nevis Island, NV.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

