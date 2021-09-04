CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.36

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.36 ($12.19) and traded as low as €10.36 ($12.19). CropEnergies shares last traded at €10.50 ($12.35), with a volume of 79,492 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $916.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51.

About CropEnergies (ETR:CE2)

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

