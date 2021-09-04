Crowd Machine (CMCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,085.00

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Crowd Machine has a total market cap of $49,283.10 and $1,085.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowd Machine has traded up 54.5% against the dollar. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00127317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00179097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.53 or 0.00806780 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

