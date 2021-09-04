Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 779.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

CCI stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.50. 1,320,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,353. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

