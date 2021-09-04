Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.33 billion and approximately $43.58 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00122570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00172076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.