CryptoBlades Trading 44.8% Lower This Week (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 44.8% against the US dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for $28.66 or 0.00057688 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $25.21 million and $4.50 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00064801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00159332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00188460 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.49 or 0.07753168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,715.55 or 1.00052831 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.36 or 0.00988862 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,525 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

